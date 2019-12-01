× Sterling man seriously injured in nighttime stabbing

STERLING, Illinois — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident Saturday night, according to Sterling police.

Officers were called to the emergency room where the the victim was being treated to gather the story.

Police believe the man was stabbed in the 600 block of Locust Street. The victim was significantly injured, but in an otherwise stable condition.

An idea as to the identity of the suspect has been developed, but no names are being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, but police have had that they do not believe there is immediate risk to the public.