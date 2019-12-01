× Starting December with some wintry mix

Happy December! Of course the first day of December (and the first day of meteorological winter) has to bring some snow showers! Luckily not much in snow accumulation is expected.

We are starting out with a little wintry mix on the map this morning, but as winds rush in cooler air and we get on the back side of this system, we will see more snow. Expect a dusting on the roads or justabout 1/4″ of snow, just enough to cause a couple slick spots. Winds will also be gusty today as gusts can reach around 30 to 40 MPH. This will allow for surfaces on overpasses and bridges to be a touch icy as well.

The system will finally push off the the east and take all the snow and rain with it tonight. Winds will begin to calm down a little but still expected to be breezy overnight into tomorrow. This will make for a bitter morning tomorrow with windchills in the teens!

Finally we will get into a quiet weather pattern for much of next week. An area of high pressure will take over and temperatures will actually be above normal for a couple of these days as we finally see some much needed sunshine! We aren’t expecting another system until next weekend! Enjoy it!