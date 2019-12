Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IA-- Police on both sides of the river responded to shots fired during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, December 1.

At 1:30 a.m. Davenport Police received reports of shots fired in the Harrison Parking Ramp in Downtown Davenport.

While across the river in Illinois, police received calls that shots had been fired in Rock Island.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.