Traffic has been brought to a crawl on the Interstate 80 bridge in the Iowa-bound lane due to what appears to be a multi-vehicle accident.

Traffic camera footage showed the highway’s traffic being brought to complete or near standstill as far back as I-80’s interchange with I-88, starting around 11:40 a.m. The right lane is open to slowly let traffic through.

Around the middle of the bridge, cars can be seen being towed away from the scene, along with several emergency responders.