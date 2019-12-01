New East Moline coffee shop opening this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- There's a new addition to the Frog Town development in East Moline. Iron + Grain Coffee House held a soft opening on Saturday, Nov. 30 and is opening its doors this week with some special hours. Check their Facebook page for updates.

Iron + Grain roasts its own coffee beans and features handmade furniture from local artisans in its sitting area. You can actually buy the pieces from Streamline Artisans.

There's a lot of excitement building inside the space that used to be a garage.

"It feels like the finish line and the starting line all at the same time," manager Nic Tapia says. "There's like that part of you that's working on this thing, that you don't know what it's going to look like. You have these ideas. And then, it's opening. But that's just the start of a whole nother marathon."

Iron + Grain will be open the next few weeks, focusing on training staff. A grand opening is planned for December 11.