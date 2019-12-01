× Camper fire in Burlington sends one occupant to the hospital with injuries

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A camper trailer in Burlington was set ablaze Saturday evening, resulting in one of its occupants being hospitalized.

At 6:34 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the report of the camper fire in the 1200 block of Franklin Street. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to find the 20 ft. trailer fully engulfed in flames.

There were two people, a man and a woman, inside the camper when it began to burn. The man escaped unharmed, but the woman was sent to a nearby hospital with injuries.

7 Burlington firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. The camper, valued at $5000, was totaled, and $3000 of contents were also lost. Investigators determined that the fire was caused by faulty piping and hardware connections in the camper’s gas stove, which was supplied by liquid propane. The trailer also did not have smoke detectors.