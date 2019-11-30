Sportscast November, 30, 2019

Northwestern beats Illinois 29-10 to retain the Land of Lincoln Trophy.
Annawan holds off Wethersfield at the Wally Keller Tournament 51-50.
Orion wins the 10 & 32 Tournament over rival Sherrard 63-43.
Rock Island rolls past Riverton 68-34.
United Township gets a win over Princeton at the Geneseo Tournament 65-38.
Lady Rocks have a big second half to earn another victory over Metro 64-50.
Riverdale wins the Alleman Tournament beating United Township 47-28.
Augustana Women win third straight beating Webster 80-56.
Moline Wrestling rolls to a win over Limestone 66-10.
