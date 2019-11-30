Sportscast November, 30, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwestern beats Illinois 29-10 to retain the Land of Lincoln Trophy.

Annawan holds off Wethersfield at the Wally Keller Tournament 51-50.

Orion wins the 10 & 32 Tournament over rival Sherrard 63-43.

Rock Island rolls past Riverton 68-34.

United Township gets a win over Princeton at the Geneseo Tournament 65-38.

Lady Rocks have a big second half to earn another victory over Metro 64-50.

Riverdale wins the Alleman Tournament beating United Township 47-28.

Augustana Women win third straight beating Webster 80-56.

Moline Wrestling rolls to a win over Limestone 66-10.

Vote for this weeks MTI Score Standouts.