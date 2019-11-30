× Some Scott County emergency sirens go off due to malfunciton; no emergency

Quad City residents may have been confused to why many of the area’s emergency suddenly began sounding off on Saturday afternoon. Don’t worry, there’s no emergency.

Bettendorf Public Information Officer Lauran Haldeman said in a press release on Saturday, Nov 30 that the siren activations were due to system malfunction, and is assuring residents that there is no emergency to worry about.

She also says that the Scott Emergency Communicaiton Center is aware of the problem and working on a solution.

An update went out at 4:44 p.m. saying that the cause of the problem originated from Bettendorf’s computer system.

News8 is following the situation and will provide updates as more information is made available.