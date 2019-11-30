× Neighbors call for donations to help family who lost home to Thanksgiving fire

Smyrna, TN (WSMV) — The cause of a fire on Mill Springs Drive in Smyrna is under investigation after it destroyed a family’s home in the early hours of Thanksgiving. Some people close by are stepping up to show what it means to be a neighbor.

“It is a really great neighborhood,” said neighbor Shelly Stone Bailey. “Everybody is so friendly.”

“It’s a really good community,” added her son Jacob Brock. “All the other parents around here take you in as their own kid.”

Living on a block where people know each other and care about each other matters a lot to Bailey and Brock.

A family on that block is hurting after a devastating night.

“We were asleep,” said Naim Krasniqi. “My mom smelled something burning. She called everybody. Fire! All we were doing was screaming and yelling. We lost basically everything. I have a car I use in the garage as an Uber full-time driver, and now I can’t even work because the car is burned. I lost everything.”

All of this feels so familiar for Bailey and Brock. Living in another city six years ago, they also went through a tragedy.

“It was nine days before Christmas, and we lost our place in a fire,” said Bailey. “I literally went into shock.”

“I was scared of where we were going to stay,” added Brock.

With what happened to their neighbors during this year’s Thanksgiving, Bailey and Brock thought it’s time to pay it forward. They’re collecting clothes and shoes for Krasniqi’s family.

“We thought it was our turn to give back from when we had help,” said Brock.

“I love my neighbors,” said Krasniqi. “They’re good. They’re all good.”

“I know how it feels to lose everything you have,” said Bailey. “We survived it. Everything’s going to be okay.”

If you’d like to donate to Krasniqi’s family, Bailey can be reached at 615-653-5281.

A GoFundMe is also set up for the Krasniqi family.

You can find the GoFundMe here: gofundme.com/f/help-family-of-6-who-lost-everything-due-to-a-fire