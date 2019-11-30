× Gray and wet weekend

Overnight some of our hometowns south of I-80 received just about an inch of rain. Some areas are going to see a little more as we will experience on and off rain through your Saturday.

Foggy conditions are also being seen across the area as we have lots of moisture in the atmosphere and are seeing temperatures steadily rise as we get more of a southern wind. Highs today will head to the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy for the next 36 hours, but will not be as concerning as it was this past Wednesday. Expect gusts to reach about 30 MPH.

We may see some clouds thin out during the late evening hours as we see a dry slot as the system moves through our area. This will quickly be replaced with clouds again early Sunday morning. We will see winds shift northerly as we get on the back side of the system so a quick decrease in temperatures is in store for Sunday. We will again see some rain, but will through in a mix of snow. Luckily, no accumulation is expected. Just some flurries, but areas that see a little more snow may deal with some slushy conditions on the roads.

After Sunday we will finally receive a pattern of quiet weather with lots of sunshine and temperatures seasonal.