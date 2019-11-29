Thousands take part in annual Turkey Trot downtown Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Thousands of people took part in the 33rd annual Turkey Trot downtown.

It took 14 minutes for the first person to finish the 5k run.

Volunteers said the turkey trot continues to be a successful event because it's surrounded in traditions.

"We know that we have a lot of people, that maybe it's kids that are away at college and come home for Thanksgiving and decide it's time to run the Turkey Trot. And then we'll go and eat. I'm sure that's part of it," said volunteer Russ Hart.

Organizers said for 2020 the Turkey Trot will be held at the new YMCA on East 4th Street next to River Drive.