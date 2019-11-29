This is how long your Thanksgiving leftovers will last

Posted 11:21 am, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, November 29, 2019

Thanksgiving turkey (MGN)

How long do Thanksgiving leftovers truly last?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, turkey, stuffing, and all the sides should be refrigerated within two hours after serving.

Leftover food can be kept in the fridge for three to four days, said the USDA.  The simple deadline to finish off your leftovers is the Monday after Thanksgiving.

If you need the food to last longer, freeze it.  The USDA says leftovers stored in the freezer will be at their best quality if eaten within two to six months.

