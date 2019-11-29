THE CITIES: Let the Party begin, politically speaking…

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the head of Scott County’s Republican and Democratic parties about politics for the new year.

The Iowa Caucuses are in February and the top candidates are crossing through the state. Democratic Party chair Elesha Gayman and Republican Party chair Dave Millage talk about their party strengths, the key issues you’ll hear about, and the role of Donald Trump in all of it.

Plus, how healthy is the Iowa Caucuses, often criticized for having an outstretched role in the Presidential campaign?

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.