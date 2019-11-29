× Mega Millions jackpot reaches $243 million

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has climbed to an estimated $243 million.

The drawing is set to take place on Black Friday, November 29 at 10 p.m. Central Time.

This jackpot is at its highest amount since June 2019.

“If you need a break from waiting in lines and fighting the crowds, a stop at your local Lottery retailer could pay off big on Black Friday,” said Jason Schaumburg, Illinois Lottery Communications Director. “While you’re there, pick up Holiday Instant Tickets, which make great gifts for all the adults on your list.”

The Illinois Lottery did the math, and figured out what you could buy with this jackpot: