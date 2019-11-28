Pay it Forward recognizes woman who is dedicated to helping veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Quilts of Valor has been in place here in the Quad Cities since 2003.

"Well the group decided that I would be a good leader for them," said Terry Austin. Austin has been leading the pack since 2012.

"All of the veterans that she serves, she's accumulated sixty volunteers that hand make personal Quilts of Valor," said Clayton Peterson.

Austin puts her heart and soul into the project, funding materials completely out of her own pocket.

Hand delivering quilts to veterans, each one it's own masterpiece.

"It's so overwhelming, the thank you's, the tears, the healing of the hearts are just amazing from what we do for our veterans," said Austin.

But now she is getting her own thank you from fellow quilter, Clayton Peterson.

"Clayton, thank you for nominating Terry Austin with Quilts of Valor she is coordinating a lot of people to honor our veterans in a very personal way a very unique and meaningful way," said Alvaro Macias, with Ascentra Credit Union. "She really exemplifies the listening, caring and doing what's right that we believe in at Ascentra Credit Union and for that reason I'd like to present you with $300 so that you can Pay it Forward."

This time, Clayton was the one with the delivery.

"Terry, on behalf of Ascentra Credit Union and WQAD and the Pay it forward program I'd like to present you with this $300 for all you do for Quilts of Valor," said Peterson.

"I'm overwhelmed actually I don't like surprises," said Austin.

"It's as healing for me as it is for the veteran," said Austin.

Showing appreciation any way she can.

