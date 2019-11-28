Assumption senior Sean Peeters goes "Off the Kuff". Find out Peeters' Turkey Day game plan and what Thanksgiving Day staple he cannot stand.
Off the Kuff – Sean Peeters
-
Off The Kuff – Grey Giovanine
-
Off The Kuff – Joe Moreno
-
Off The Kuff – Don McKinley
-
Sportscast October 3, 2019
-
Off The Kuff Ray Shovlain
-
-
Off The Kuff – Maggi Weller
-
The Score Sunday – Chasson Randle, Rockridge FB, Off The Kuff, FCA
-
Off The Kuff – Mike Papoccia
-
Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
-
Sportscast August 1, 2019
-
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption VB, Ridgewood Football, Inside Suzie, FCA
-
Sportscast October 14, 2019
-
Y Quad Cities rowers dialed in on the off-season, some signing to D1 programs