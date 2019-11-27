- Moline girls end Rock Island's 40 game WB6 win streak
- Geneseo edges Galesburg in WB6 debut
- North Scott girls open season with win
- Moline boys edge Champaign Centennial
- Illini crush Lindenwood by 52
- Augie rolls to home win
- SAU men stay red hot with 5 straight conference win
- SAU women fall to St. Xavier
WQAD Sports November 27th – High School and College hoops
-
WQAD Sports- October 10th Assumption football; PV and Moline Volleyball
-
WQAD Sports October 15th- Rocks earn WB6 soccer crown, PV claims MAC volleyball title
-
WQAD Sports – September 17th: HS Volleyball, MLB, and more
-
WQAD Sports – October 23rd- Rocky Soccer rolls, Moline edges rival U.T. and more
-
Sportscast October 26, 2019
-
-
WQAD Sports November 21st- Iowa hoops, Miller picks Illini, JDC honored and more
-
Presidential candidates continue their tour through Eastern Iowa
-
WQAD Sports November 4th
-
The Score: Friday, October 18th
-
WQAD Sports – Hawkeyes deal with injuries, State Tennis preview and more
-
-
Sportscast November 16, 2019
-
WQAD Sports – November 8th
-
Sportscast October 3, 2019