WQAD Sports November 27th – High School and College hoops

Posted 12:57 am, November 27, 2019, by
  • Moline girls end Rock Island's 40 game WB6 win streak
  • Geneseo edges Galesburg in WB6 debut
  • North Scott girls open season with win
  • Moline boys edge Champaign Centennial
  • Illini crush Lindenwood by 52
  • Augie rolls to home win
  • SAU men stay red hot with 5 straight conference win
  • SAU women fall to St. Xavier
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.