Wednesday’s winds can overturn trucks

A High Wind WARNING remains in place for the entire Quad Cities until 6pm this evening. A powerful storm system spinning to our north continues to drive wind gusts early this morning close to 55 MPH at times.

These winds will continue to strengthen into the early afternoon hours. That's when wind gusts will likely approach or briefly exceed 60 MPH. Winds of this magnitude will be strong enough to cause scattered power outages and overturn high profile vehicles.

When a thunderstorm produces winds of 58 MPH or greater, a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

In this case, we will see sustained winds of 30 to 40 MPH with gusts close to 60 MPH. Winds this strong can easily overturn a semi tractor-trailer given the right conditions are in place. If you are traveling today, you'll want to maneuver around these vehicles with extreme caution.

These strong winds can also move around lightweight outdoor decorations and furniture, so make sure those items are secured.

Wind speeds will generally remain high through the afternoon and early evening hours before winds begin to calm down a bit more after sunset. Overnight wind speeds will maintain themselves closer to 10 MPH and remain fairly light through the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The threat for more strong winds will make a return this upcoming weekend as another powerful storm system organizes to our northwest.

We'll still remain on the warm side of the system initially, meaning we'll see mostly rain as the storm moves closer Friday into Saturday. Winds will also begin to increase at this time, too.

However, enough cold air exists on the backside of this system to produce a few snow showers by Sunday.

Some light accumulation will be possible, especially north of the Quad Cities, but the bigger travel impacts are expected to remain well north of our region. Something to keep in mind though if you'll be traveling in those areas.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke