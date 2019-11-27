× Turkey Trot road closures in Davenport on Thanksgiving morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa– If you’re commuting on Thanksgiving morning in Davenport, watch out for wild turkeys and ambitious runners.

The 33rd Annual Scott County McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot is closing off some roads in Davenport for the race on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, 2019.

The 5k run has open registration until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Main Street and one lane of Harrison Street will be closed from Second Avenue to Central Park Avenue from 8:15 a.m. to noon.

West Second Street will be closed from Main Street to Western Avenue from 8:45 a.m. to noon.

Check the map for the full race route and other minor traffic closures: