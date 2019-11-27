× This teddy bear, an honorary member of the Bettendorf PD, needs a shirt. Can you help?

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An officer with the Bettendorf Police Department is asking for a special favor – they need someone from the community to help them clothe a giant teddy bear.

It may sound like a strange request, but here’s the story.

According to Sgt. George Ramos, the bear, named Michael, was adopted as an honorary member of the police department a few years ago. A Bettendorf resident had gotten the bear in memory of a late family member, but could no longer house the bear due to his large size.

Sgt. Ramos said Michael now serves as a mascot on special occasions and at children’s events.

In November 2019, Sgt. Ramos took to Facebook to introduce the bear to the public and ask for someone to make him a police uniform shirt. He’s asking for anyone who tailors or sews clothes to help get Michael something to wear.

If you want to help clothe Michael, please contact the Bettendorf Police Department through Facebook messenger or by calling 563-344-4015.