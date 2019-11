Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Preparations are underway ahead of the 49th, annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

Bob Vogelbaugh and his team of volunteers spent the morning of Wednesday the 27th setting up at South Park Mall in Moline. Last year more than 2000 people rolled through the doors for a free meal.

Crews spent nearly three hours organizing the improvised dining room. Dinner will be served from 4 till 6 p.m. in the Von Maur Court at the mall