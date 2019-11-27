2 semi-trucks rolled over, I-74 East blocked near Galesburg

Posted 8:45 am, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, November 27, 2019

A semi- truck rolled over and is blocking both lanes of Interstate 74 eastbound just six miles north of Galesburg.

I-74 East is closed at mile marker 32 and all traffic is being rerouted off the interstate, according to Illinois State Police.

Police suggest traffic to take I-74 East to Illinois Route 17 West to US Route 150 South to US Route 34 back to I-74 East.

Another semi-truck also rolled over into the ditch.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This story will be updated.

