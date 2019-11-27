× Quiet skies on track for Thanksgiving… More rain & wind this weekend

A High Wind WARNING remains in place until 6pm this evening as a tightly-wrapped storm system drives off to our northwest.

This has been some crazy wind we’ve been experiencing throughout the day with several reports of high-profile vehicles on their side, power outages and trees down. Winds have been sustained around 30 mph with gusts over 50 mph!

Here are some wind gust reports so far:

Cedar Rapids: 57 mph; Davenport: 54 mph; Muscatine: 53 mph; Clinton: 52 mph; Macomb: 52 mph; QC Airport: 52 mph; Columbus Junction: 50 mph; Sterling/Rock Falls: 48 mph; Mt. Pleasant: 45 mph; Savanna: 43 mph.

The departure of this system will eventually lead to these recent winds to ease up this evening and overnight as skies become partly cloudy.

Temperatures which have been in the 30s all day will drop into the mid and upper 20s overnight.

Calmer skies are on track for Thanksgiving Day with broken cloudiness and highs in the upper 30s.

By the upcoming weekend, we start the process all over again. Another storm system arrives later Friday carrying another round of rain and wind. This will extend into Saturday before the last of the moisture take place on Sunday.

Temperatures on Friday will reach around 40 with lower 50s possible on Saturday. By Sunday, There should be enough cold air on the backside of the departing system that a few snow showers will be expected.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

