QC Storm's John Deere jersey auction serves as portion of $12,500 donation to United Way

MOLINE, Illinois — John Deere partnered with the Quad City Storm to present a $12,500 check to the United Way of the Quad Cities.

The donation comes from ticket sales, in-game raffles, and a special auction of John Deere jerseys that were worn by the Storm on Friday, November 22.

“Creating positive change in the communities we live and work has always been a priority for John Deere,” said Mara Downing, president of the John Deere Foundation and vice president of global brand management and corporate communications for Deere & Company. “We support United Way because they identify the root causes of our community’s most complex problems and develop solutions that lead to lasting change.”

According to a spokesperson from the United Way, this donation is coming at a crucial time for the organization. They are approaching the halfway mark for their annual community campaign. The money they raise directly impacts how many nonprofit agencies in the Quad Cities will get funding.