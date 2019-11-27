Newman is in the State Championship game for the 8th time in school history but for the 1st time without Mike Papaccia as the head coach. 1st year head coach Brandon Kreczmer has Comets back in familiar territory.
Newman rides smooth coaching transition to State championship game
-
The Score Podcast – State Championship Breakdown
-
Sportscast November 2, 2019
-
Sportscast August 17, 2019
-
Sterling Newman Football Preview
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott VB, Bettendorf FB, Newman FB, FCA
-
-
Sportscast November 16, 2019
-
Sportscast October 26, 2019
-
Sportscast October 12, 2019
-
Sportscast October 19, 2019
-
The Score Sunday – Chasson Randle, Rockridge FB, Off The Kuff, FCA
-
-
Two Oklahoma soccer coaches accused of assaulting teen referee
-
Sportscast November 23, 2019
-
The Score Podcast – Illinois Semifinal Game