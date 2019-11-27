Newman rides smooth coaching transition to State championship game

Newman is in the State Championship game for the 8th time in school history but for the 1st time without Mike Papaccia as the head coach.  1st year head coach Brandon Kreczmer has Comets back in familiar territory.

