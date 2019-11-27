× 20-year-old Dixon man arrested for possession of meth, cocaine

DIXON, Illinois- A Dixon man faces several charges including possession of meth and cocaine.

On November 27 police stopped a car on West Sixth Street at South Dixon Avenue.

During the investigative stop, officers say they found methamphetamine and cocaine on the man. He is identified as Brayden Haye, 20, of Dixon.

Haye, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class 2 felony, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of cocaine), a class 4 felony. Haye was processed and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Anyone with information in regards to any illegal activities are asked to contact the Dixon Police Department immediately at 815-288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.