2 teens and 20-year-old arrested for Papa Murphy's pizza robbery, police say

CLINTON,Iowa- 3 people have been arrested by police for the robbery of a Papa Murphy’s.

Police say on Sunday November 3, the Papa Murphy’s on 2nd street in Clinton was robbed. Police arrested three people and charged them with 2nd degree robbery.

The three people are:

Christopher Otten 20.

Keegan Dickau 19.

Aaron Davis 19.