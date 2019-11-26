Wednesday Wind: Power outages and overturned trucks possible

Posted 6:04 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, November 26, 2019

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Wednesday. If this is upgraded to a warning, life-threatening and damaging wind gusts can be expected. If winds aren't as strong, a Wind Advisory will take its place...still not good if you're traveling.

Level-2 Risk of severe weather Tuesday evening, tornado possible

Winds could gust to 60 mph, especially a few hours either side of noon on Wednesday. Wind direction will mainly be west-to-east, so north-south roads will be most at risk for overturning trucks.

Anyone traveling west and north of the Quad Cities should not travel between Tuesday evening and midday Wednesday as 6-12 inches of snow falls.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

