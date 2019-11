Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- People in the Quad Cities agree tourism is good for our area.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Tourism Bureau released the results of a survey talking about life in the Quad Cities.

More than 80% of people say they are likely to encourage friends and family to visit.

Restaurants, outdoor activities, and festivals were listed as experiences that are most important to quality of life.

The Tourism Bureau is working on its master plan that they say will be revealed early next year.