× Threat for intense wind gusts tonight… Strong winds continue Wednesday

Rain has been slowly developing from south to north as a weather system drags in from the west through the rest of the afternoon.

As the system intensifies this evening, so will the rain and its coverage with a few thunderstorms possible as well. The main threat with these storms will be wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Given the change in wind direction and speed with height a brief isolated tornado can’t be ruled out especially for areas well south of the Quad Cities.

During this period, temperatures will slowly climb into the lower 50s around midnight before crashing around the 40 degree mark by sunrise Wednesday.

A few snow showers are possible in the morning on Wednesday as temperatures won’t get any higher for the rest of the day.

The big highlight for Wednesday will be the extreme wind. Sustained west winds between 20 to 35 mph are likely with gusts around 50 mph! Be alert for drivers with high profile vehicles traveling north/southbound routes as well as the possibility of power outages.

Next weather system is still on track to arrive by the upcoming weekend with a brief light mix on Friday before changing to all rain later that day and continuing into Saturday.

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

