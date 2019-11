Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Scott County sheriff swore in two new deputy sheriffs on November 26.

A ceremony was held for Zachary Aarons and Anthony Johnson.

Aarons previously worked for the Burlington Police Department.

Johnson spent the last five-years with the Rock Island County Sheriff`S department.

He also spent 10 years in the army as a logistics captain.

Johnson says he's excited about the move to Scott County. He and his wife are expecting a new baby next year.