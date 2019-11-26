× Police: Stolen car pulled from Mississippi River after being detected by sonar

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A stolen car was pulled out of the Mississippi River after police say it was detected by sonar.

The car was detected in mid-November, just downstream from the Credit Island boat ramp, according to the Davenport Police Department. On Monday, November 25, the Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department, Big River Rescue and Recovery Team and Fred’s Towing worked together to pull the car from the water.

Police said “it took an extensive search” to get the car out, which was a Pontiac Bonneville.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.