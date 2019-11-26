Denise shares a bizarre connection with this week’s guest. Maggie Reckhemmer is the eye behind Iron & Lace Photography and the mother of two kids. Back in 2016, Denise and Maggie were both in the same place, at the same time, naming their baby the same thing. Weird, right? Maggie also talks about turning a passion into a career, despite a lack of sleep.
On A Mother Level: Two Abes
-
On A Mother Level: Gimme Gimmy
-
On A Mother Level: She Climbs
-
On A Mother Level: Power Moves
-
On A Mother Level: Faithful Feet
-
ON A MOTHER LEVEL: Joe Biden (Bonus Episode)
-
-
On A Mother Level: BRCA Brave
-
On A Mother Level: Licht Triplets
-
On A Mother Level: Ninja Feet
-
On A Mother Level: Dad Jokes
-
On A Mother Level: ADHD Brains
-
-
On A Mother Level: Surprise Triplets
-
On A Mother Level: Real Talk
-
Davenport mom adjusting to life with newborn triplets