On A Mother Level: Two Abes

Posted 3:37 pm, November 26, 2019, by

Denise shares a bizarre connection with this week’s guest. Maggie Reckhemmer is the eye behind Iron & Lace Photography and the mother of two kids. Back in 2016, Denise and Maggie were both in the same place, at the same time, naming their baby the same thing. Weird, right? Maggie also talks about turning a passion into a career, despite a lack of sleep.

