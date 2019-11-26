× Nature’s Treatment in Milan licensed to sell recreational marijuana in 2020

MILAN, Illinois — Once recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois, Nature’s Treatment in Milan will be licensed to carry and sell it.

Nature’s Treatment has been a medical marijuana dispensary since 2016. On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, it was announced that the dispensary was getting a “Same Site” license, allowing them to sell recreational marijuana come January 1, 2020.

During the same week, six other medical marijuana dispensaries received licenses to sell recreational marijuana in 2020; this brings the total number of “Same Site” licenses to 29 across the state.

The announcement came from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. In as statement from their public information officer, Chris Slaby, these licensed facilities still have to comply with their local zoning rules and other local laws.

Click here to see the full list of dispensaries approved for adult use cannabis sales.