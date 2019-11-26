Man’s dying wish to have ‘one last beer with his sons’ goes viral on Twitter

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – A man’s final wish to have “one last beer with his sons” has gone viral.

A tweet by Adam Schemm shows his grandfather, 87-year-old Norbert Schemm, before his death from cancer. He is smiling in his hospital bed holding a beer surrounded by his three sons as well as his wife, who is holding his hand.

My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

“My grandpa had been relatively healthy over the course of his life but it was on the Sunday last week while he was in hospital that they realised it would be the end. He called his grandchildren to tell us on Monday. We took the picture Tuesday night and then he died from stage four colon cancer on Wednesday, ” Adam told the BBC. “It’s actually helped us with our grief. It’s comforting to see that my grandparents and their children were all together in his final moments.”

The touching moment quickly went viral on Twitter drawing more than 322,000 likes and 31,000 comments.