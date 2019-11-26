Lighting on the Commons with nearly 40,000 lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Hundreds gathered for the Lighting on the Commons Saturday watching as nearly 40,000 twinkly lights lit up downtown Moline.

The free annual event started at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 with a Santa and Mrs. Claus meet-and-greet for children at the John Deere Commons.

Free hot chocolate, a holiday choir performance and other activities led up to the official tree lighting at 6 p.m. and a fireworks display closing out the event.

Organizers say it's a great way to unify families for the holidays.

"Seeing all the families come down here, generations of families all engaging in this gift that we have that is the John Deere Commons,"Jeoff Manis, event organizer, said.

The lights will light up every day at dusk until the New Year.