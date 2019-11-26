Level-2 risk of severe weather this evening, isolated tornado possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Low pressure will move out of the Rockies today, with the center of low pressure moving right overhead tonight.

High winds could cause power outages and overturned trucks on Wednesday

Rain will pick up in intensity after sunset tonight when thunderstorms will be possible. A few storms could be severe from 7pm through 1am with damaging wind being the primary threat. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially south of the Quad City metro area.

Storms will be moving very fast. This time of year, we don't typically get as much lightning. Tonight, you could be put under a weather warning before you even hear any thunder! Because storms will be moving very fast from the southwest to the northeast, it's imperative you seek shelter based on the warning, not from what you see out the window.

The storm threat will end by 1:00 a.m. when the front comes through. Temperatures will be around 53 through midnight, then rapidly fall to 36 by morning.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen