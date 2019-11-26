× Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Pitbull and more announced for 2020 MVF lineup

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Dust off your cowboy boots, the 2020 Mississippi Valley Fair Grandstand lineup has been announced!

The fair runs Tuesday Aug. 4 to Sunday Aug. 9, 2020. Fun Cards go on sale Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at the Mississippi Valley Fair Starlite Ballroom at 8 a.m. for $75.

A Fun Card is required for access to all six concerts and offers daily access to the fairgrounds.

Tuesday: LOCASH

Wednesday: Keith Urban

Thursday: Shinedown

Friday: Old Dominion

Saturday: Pitbull

Sunday: To Be Announced