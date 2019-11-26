International Steinway artist returns for holiday concert at Adler Theatre

Posted 12:50 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, November 26, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Returning to the Adler Theatre is a holiday show featuring international Steinway artist Jim McDonough.

The Holiday Grande 2019 will be Sunday, December 1 at 2:30 p.m.  The show features McDonough and his 14-piece orchestra, as well as a cast of singers and dancers performing Christmas classics and other favorites.

The concert tour benefits Camp Courageous, which is a year-round care facility for people with disabilities.

Click here to get tickets to the show.  You can also purchase tickets at the River Center and Adler Theatre's box office.

