International Steinway artist returns for holiday concert at Adler Theatre

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Returning to the Adler Theatre is a holiday show featuring international Steinway artist Jim McDonough.

The Holiday Grande 2019 will be Sunday, December 1 at 2:30 p.m. The show features McDonough and his 14-piece orchestra, as well as a cast of singers and dancers performing Christmas classics and other favorites.

The concert tour benefits Camp Courageous, which is a year-round care facility for people with disabilities.

Click here to get tickets to the show. You can also purchase tickets at the River Center and Adler Theatre's box office.