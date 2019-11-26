In the Kitchen with Fareway: The recipe for a Thanksgiving Food Hack
MOLINE, Illinois— Tuesday, November 26, Whitney Hemmer from Fareway Food Stores is showing us some last minute ways to make your Thanksgiving a success.
1. Aluminum foil as turkey roasted rack
2. Soy sauce in gravy for flavor (umami) and color
3. Gravy in thermos to keep warm (6 to 7 hours)
4. Stuffin muffins
5. Use cooler to store condiments and/or drinks
6. Use slow cooker to keep mashed potatoes warm and open up stove space
7. Chicken broth to moisten turkey. Add to slow cooker for even more moisture
