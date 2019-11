Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Hundred of meals were given out on November 26 at the annual Thanksgiving dinner at The Friendly House.

The community was invited to have a meal at The Friendly House. Jefferson high students sang as entertainment.

Students from North Scott Junior High brought their own homemade aprons and helped serve food.

The Friendly House says it's the seniors that get the most out of the event.

This is the 60th year of the tradition.