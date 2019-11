Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois- Nearly 30 families in East Moline and Silvis now have thanksgiving baskets thanks to the local police department.

The East Moline Police Department teamed up with Jewel-Osco today to carry on a tradition of giving families a holiday meal.

Families are getting the usual foods like turkey, pumpkin pie and rolls.

Officers say the tradition has been going on for at least 20 years.