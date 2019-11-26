Drivers taking I-74 from Illinois to Iowa have new option to avoid train delays

Posted 10:37 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36AM, November 26, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois — Drivers heading from downtown Moline into Iowa via the Interstate 74 Bridge have a slightly new route option to get across the bridge.

Here are the two options, explained by leaders with the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project:

Option 1: You can continue to use 19th Street to River Drive to get onto Iowa-bound I-74

Option 2: If there is a train, you can take the newly-constructed I-74 on-ramp at 6th Avenue.  This takes drivers onto the ramp, over the railroad, and back onto River Drive, to continue onto the old I-74 on-ramp.  To get to this new ramp, head northbound on 19th Street (like you normally would to get onto Iowa-bound I-74), turn right onto 6th Avenue, and then left onto the new ramp.  One lane will be set to make a U-turn off that ramp and then back onto River Drive.

Drivers will be notified of train delays on I-74, Avenue of the Cities and 19th Street. That way you’ll know when to take the 6th Avenue ramp option.

This new option begins on Wednesday, November 27.

