Coffee Break: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is asking people to remember to donate blood during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

On Tuesday, November 26, Kirby Winn with the center talked about how blood donation can get lost in the shuffle of your holiday to-do list, but to remember that through the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, hospitals don't close and the need for blood doesn't dissipate.

The blood center is offering free T-Shirts for donors between November 11 and December 15. Take a look!

