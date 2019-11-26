Burlington Police search for wanted fugitive, find dead body instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Police say their attempt to arrest a wanted man led to them finding a body in a basement.

For the past several months the Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been following up on information pertaining to a wanted fugitive who may be residing in the Burlington area. This individual had several felony state and federal warrants out for his arrest.

Police say on Tuesday, November 26, police believed a wanted fugitive was staying at 2118 Racine Avenue in Burlington, Iowa.

Law enforcement requested assistance from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit (TRU) to assist in the search of the residence for the fugitive.

Around 3:22 p.m. the Tactical Response Unit located an individual in the basement area of the residence who was deceased.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will be assisting in the death investigation. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending family notification.