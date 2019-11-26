× Boil order issued through Thanksgiving for Edgington, Illinois

EDGINGTON, Illinois– The town of Edgington, Illinois is under a boil order.

According to the town’s secretary, the boil order was issued on Tuesday, November 26 and was expected to end Friday evening, November 29.

The boil order is due to a water main break. Because of the repairs, some of the town remained without water Tuesday afternoon.

During a boil order, the Center for Disease Control advises letting water reach a rolling boil and then let it boil for at least one minute. Click here for more information about disinfecting water before use.

Any questions can be directed to a trustee.