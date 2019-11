× Arrest made in Bettendorf stabbing

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Police have made an arrest in a Bettendorf stabbing incident.

Police say on Tuesday, November 26, around 1:00 p.m., Noah Allen, 32, from Bettendorf, was arrested and charged with willful injury, with bodily injury (class d felony) and assault while displaying a weapon (aggravated misdemeanor) for a stabbing.

Police say that stabbing happened on Saturday, November 23 in the 2300 block of Grant Street.