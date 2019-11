Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- A 6th-grade teacher at Rock Island Academy gave his students an early meal November 26, the day before going home for Thanksgiving.

Sean Turnipsead says he's been doing this for the past five years. His wife and family help to prepare the meals the night before.

Students were able to bring their families to school to enjoy all the food.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Rock Island-Milan school Superintendent Doctor Lawrence were also at the dinner.