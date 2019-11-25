× You’ll see these wreaths at area fire departments; why we hope the bulbs stay red

MOLINE, Illinois — The Moline Fire Department is starting its “Keep the Wreath Red” campaign to make sure people stay safe during the holiday season.

Here’s what “Keep the Wreath Red” means:

Each fire station is going to display a wreath with red bulbs. Every time there is a fire that leaves damage behind, the station will change one bulb to white. The fire marshal hopes that this awareness will keep fire safety on everyone’s mind.

The initiative started in the Quad Cities on Monday, November 25, but the idea came from a station in Naperville, Illinois. The campaign will go through January 2, 2020.