What Rock Island elementary students are learning outside the classroom every other Friday

Posted 11:52 am, November 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:19PM, November 25, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The Rock Island-Milan School District is focused on showing kids why learning now will help them in the future.

The program is called LEAD, and it's teaching kids as young as six years old about possible careers they could have one day.

On Friday, November 22 an elementary class spent their day out of the classroom and on the forest floor learning about science.  Exploring different careers is something they do every other Friday.  Other career paths they're learning about include engineering and cooking.

The program is made for students from kindergarten to fourth grade.  Fifth and sixth graders go to local colleges and universities for their LEAD learning.

